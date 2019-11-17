Hyderabad Cops likely to arrest women for sedition for making derogatory comments on Ayodhya verdict

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Saidabad police registered sedition and other cases against two women, Jille Huma alias Huma Islahi and Sabista, residents of Jeevanyarjung Colony, Saidabad, for making derogatory remarks on Supreme Court judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit, the Saidabad police have intensified the probe by collecting evidence and statements.

The Investigation Officer of the case collected witnesses by recording statements and cross-verified the evidences regarding placing of banners with derogatory remarks and content, including pictures connected to the demolition of the Babri masjid. The police further stated that the women are likely to be arrested.