Kushinagar mosque blast : Ex-Army doctor from Hyderabad arrested, sent to 14-day remand

HYDERABAD: Former Army doctor Ashfaq Alam, who was picked up from the city by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the UP police on Thursday in connection with the Kushinagar mosque blast, was arrested and produced before the court on Saturday.

The court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. He is accused of destroying evidence after the blast. ATS officials told Express that they will file a petition before the court seeking the custody of Ashfaq and Haji, to interrogate them to know the motive behind storing the explosives and their attempt to divert investigating agencies.

Sources said that Ashfaq’s grandfather Haji Kutubuddin, the alleged mastermind in the blast, had revealed to Ashfaq about the blast prior to the incident. According to officials, Ashfaq, who was present outside the mosque at Bairagipatti village under the police limits of Turkpatti in the district, informed police about the blast.