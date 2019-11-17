Home Cities Hyderabad

‘RTC unions, opposition parties seek to destabilise government’

The reputation of the institution is at stake and this could affect all stakeholders in the long run, it added.

Policemen resort to lathi charge after TSRTC employees, among thousands of protesters, tore down barricades at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RTC union leaders, who hastily demanded a merger of the corporation with the government, appear to have acted with the connivance of opposition parties with an oblique motive of destabilising the government, the RTC management told the Telangana High Court on Saturday. 

Though the unions are prepared to keep aside their demand for a merger and discuss only their other demands for now, their attitude and adamant nature shows that there is every danger of the merger demand raising its head anytime in the future, and could destablise the state once again, it apprehended.

Staff misled & incited: Principal secy

Stating that the ongoing strike is illegal as no notice of six weeks, as mandated under the Industrial Disputes Act, was served on the RTC management, Principal Secretary (transport, roads and buildings) and TSRTC in-charge managing director Sunil Sharma said the striking workers present a pathetic picture as they have been misled and incited by some individuals inimical to the interests of the corporation. Due to the strike, the workers, the management and the public, for no fault of theirs, are paying the price, he added

Principal Secretary (transport, roads and buildings) and TSRTC in-charge MD Sunil Sharma filed an additional affidavit on the petitions seeking to declare the RTC strike as well as the action of the official respondents in not considering the demands of the employees, and thereby not resolving the issue in pursuance of the strike notice as equally arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional.

“In the present circumstances, it can be presumed that the strike is illegal and is being used as a tool not for the welfare of workmen, but for welfare of a few union leaders.

Such a strike should not be encouraged and the workmen who resorted to such a strike cannot claim any right to achieve their demands.

The unions, through its leaders and leaders of the rival political parties, are threatening, intimidating and trying to terrorise the authority. An atmosphere of general indiscipline and insubordination has been created.

Provocative and inflammatory speeches have been made. Abuses have been hurled against the government. The situation seems to be spiralling out of control and immediate firm action is necessary,” he said.

Sharma stated that the strike has compounded the RTC’s financial crisis and the workers are creating problems for themselves.

Even if they are willing to resume duty voluntarily now, they have made it difficult for the corporation’s management to take a decision on their continuance, he added, and urged the court to pass appropriate orders expeditiously to restore peace and harmony in the state.

The matter will come up for hearing on Monday.

