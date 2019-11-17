Telugu monthly journal 'Veekshanam Collective' condemns case foisted against its editor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veekshanam Collective, a Telugu monthly journal on political economy and society, condemned the case foisted against its editor N Venugopal Rao under various sections of the IPC including Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Telangana Public Security Act and others.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the publication termed the case as a “demonstration of vindictive attitude of the rulers against a newspaper editor for following the freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution.”

The publication said that on November 12, N Ravi Sharma and B Anuradha were arrested ‘out of the blue’ and that the police allegedly started harassing Venugopal implicating him as an accused in the case. It also said that the police were allegedly fabricating information.

“In the remand case diary submitted before the LB Nagar II Metropolitan Magistrate on November 13, N Venugopal is shown as A7 and described as “member of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham” and also shown as “absconding”,” the publication said.

“In fact, it is common knowledge that Venugopal is not associated with Virasam since 2009 after controversy on an article he wrote at that time. Since then, he is not member of any organization and running his own monthly journal fulltime,” it added.

In response to the police’s charges that Venugopal was absconding, the publication said, “He has been writing a fortnightly column in a popular Telugu daily and runs his own monthly magazine. Yet, the police dared to show him as “absconding” and it only shows the conspiratorial attitude of the police. It is nothing but misguiding the judiciary.”