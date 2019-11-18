Bid to prevent eve-teasing gets man killed in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An attempt to prevent a group of men who were in an inebriated condition from passing comments on women who came to attend a wedding, has cost a youngster his life at Rajendranagar.

When the victim, Feroz tried to stop the drunken youth, the accused, including his childhood friend, Naseem Lalla began shouting at him.

Though the matter was settled with the intervention of locals and police, the youth under the influence of alcohol later killed Feroz.

Many youngsters, including the victim and the accused who came to attend a wedding, had allegedly got drunk.

Naseem and his other friends started passing vulgar comments at women. Feroz noticed this and tried to stop them, which led to a quarrel.

Feroz’s brother Asif informed the police, and a police team rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. Asif gave his bike to Feroz asking him to go home.

About an hour later, the victim, his friend Aqeel, and the accused while roaming on separate bikes came face-to-face at Suleman Nagar. They stabbed Feroz with a knife.

His friends took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.