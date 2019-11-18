Drunk Hyderabad woman slaps constable at police station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman, Liza, who was shifted to Banjara Hills police station after she was found drunk on Saturday night, created a nuisance by abusing the women police staff on duty and even slapped a constable.

According to the police, Liza was found by locals creating nuisance at Jayanagar in Banjara Hills, and they called the police.

When the cops reached the spot, she was found in an unconscious condition.

She abused the staff on duty when they decided to shift her to the Women Protection Cell in Begumpet.

A case has been registered and the accused has been shifted to the women protection cell.

The police said they will conduct a blood test and provide counselling to her in the presence of her parents.