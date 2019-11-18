Home Cities Hyderabad

Flower power from Hyderabad park helps drown odour from Hussainsagar Lake

Lake View Park near Hussainsagar has been giving out a rich, sweet, vanilla-like smell, all thanks to the jasmine (Millingtonia hortensis) trees in full bloom.

A jasmine (Millingtonia hortensis) tree in full bloom at the Lake View Park near Hussainsagar in Hyderabad

A jasmine (Millingtonia hortensis) tree in full bloom at the Lake View Park near Hussainsagar in Hyderabad

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lake View Park near Hussainsagar has been giving out a rich, sweet, vanilla-like smell, all thanks to the jasmine (Millingtonia hortensis) trees in full bloom. Their flowers emanate a fragrance that could fill an entire street, and are proving to be an antidote to the stench that used to greet those who used Necklace Road.

“Jasmines can neutralise the stink of organic waste emanating from Hussainsagar or other lakes in the city,” said B Sreenivas, deputy conservator of forests and the director of urban forestry. “Millingtonia, for this reason, is being planted on a large scale in the fifth phase of Haritha Haram in Hyderabad. It is being planted near lakes and parks.”

He added that besides filling the air with their fragrance when in full bloom, the plants grow quickly, are evergreen, and are recommended for providing shade. “Millingtonia flowers appear from October to December and kill the stench from the Hussainsagar after Ganesh and Durga idol immersion,” the official said.

Jasmines are generally weak-stemmed climbers, but Millingtonia is a fragrant jasmine-like flower borne on a tree, Sreenivas said, adding that it is called ‘Akasha Malle’ in Telugu. “They are not restricted to gardens. We are planting them on avenues too.”

‘Delightful’ devil

"There’s another tree, the 'Indian Devil Tree' (Alstonia scholaris), known for its heady fragrance that can be noticed in the evenings when the tree is in full bloom between October and November. A few years ago, they were planted by Necklace Road, and now, they offer a delightful smell," he said.

