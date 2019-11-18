Hyderabad medical shop owner held for illegal trade of slow lorises, star tortoise, softshell turtle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a curious incident, Saleh Bin Mahammed Badam, 55, owner of a medical shop and a resident of Barkas was arrested by the Task Force on Sunday for illegal transport of animals.

The police along with forest department officials seized four slow lorises, one Indian star tortoise and a softshell turtle from his possession.

His partner and brother Ali Bin Mahammed Badam is absconding.

The seized animals have been handed over to the forest department and are presently housed in the Hyderabad zoo.

The brothers have a medical shop in Chandrayangutta. “As per their plan, Ali started procuring wild animals from one of his friends at low prices and selling it for a high price,” police said.

The slow loris is a nocturnal animal. They are found in northeastern parts of India, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Philippines.

As per the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, trading and breeding of Slow loris is an offence and they are listed under the ‘Red’ group by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

Various traditional medicines are prepared from loris’ body parts.

However, the forest department officials said that they will conduct a DNA test to ascertain if the Slow loris rescued are Indian species which are protected under the Act or they belong to the Southeast Asian species.

The other two animals are Indian species.

The accused has been arrested and will be sent to judicial custody.