Move faster now at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport with FASTag

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has introduced India’s first-ever ‘FASTag Car Park’ in collaboration with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), wherein dedicated FASTag lanes have been created at the entry and exit which ensure zero wait time.

The facility was initially started with ICICI and will be rolled out through other major banks gradually.

Non-FASTag vehicles would continue to use the existing parking system.

Speaking about the initiative, SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said, “This new parking system provides for hassle-free and quick movement in the parking zone.

It is also aligned with the government of India’s efforts for digitisation and cashless transactions.

Apart from the regular benefits of FASTag, the system also promotes environmental sustainability viz., fuel-saving, reduction in paper use and pollution.”

The FASTag solution is based on a simple to use, reloadable electronic RFID tag which enables automatic deduction of applicable parking charges, while one drives through the car park without stopping for any cash transaction.

This system is being introduced at Hyderabad international airport for ease of payments and reduces queuing at the entry and exit of the parking lot.