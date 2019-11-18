No onion shortage, but prices rising in Hyderabad market

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The hullabaloo over price rise of onions seems to be prevailing more due to lack of government control over onion traders, retailers and hoarding, rather than an actual shortage of onions.

An analysis by Express reveals that even though there is no shortage of arrival of onions in the city’s onion market at Malakpet, the prices are more than double of last year.

Moreover, retail outlets in the city are charging 100 per cent more than the wholesale rates at which traders are buying the produce, and almost 300 per cent above the price farmers are getting.

In the week from Nov 10 - Nov 16 this year, the onion market at Malakpet received 30,663 quintals of Grade-I onions and 43,836 quintals of Grade-II onions.

This is actually more than the stock received last year (29,225 quintals of Grade-I and 43,836 quintals of Grade-II onions) at this market in the same week. However, in the same week last year, the price of Grade-I on average was Rs 1,850 per quintal and of Grade-II was Rs 960 per quintal.

In comparison, this year the price of Grade-I in the same week was on an average Rs 3,800 per quintal and Grade-II was Rs 3,440 per quintal.

Coming to retail rates, price of Grade-I onion in the city is as much as Rs 85 per kg and the lower quality is Rs 50-60 per kg.

GV Ramanjaneyulu from Centre for Sustainable Agriculture says that the main problem is a lack of drying space and storage facility for farmers.

As a result, farmers sell their produce soon after it is harvested, which is bought in huge quantities by traders.

These traders then dry the onions, store it, and release them into the market in fewer quantities, thereby jacking up the prices.

Telangana Rythu Sangham, general secretary, T Sagar, said, “Farmers are getting just about Rs 25-Rs 30 per kg of onion. The middlemen and traders are taking a chunk of money that consumers pay. There is a serious need for the civil supplies department to intervene.”