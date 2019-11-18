No plan to make Hyderabad India’s second capital: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting an end to speculation, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday maintained that there was no proposal before the Central government to make Hyderabad the second capital of India. “The idea is not even under discussion,” he said.

"Neither the Centre nor its stakeholders, including ministers, discussed the issue. No proposals were made to this effect," Reddy noted. He added that the government’s primary concern was providing drinking water, gas, electricity, healthcare, toilets, and financial aid of Rs 6,000 to farmers.

His comments allayed fears in some political circles after a few BJP leaders did not rule out the possibility of Hyderabad being made the nation’s second capital, particularly in the wake of threats from Pakistan and the worsening air pollution in Delhi. Recently, senior BJP leader Ch Vidyasagar Rao quoted Dr BR Ambedkar, saying he wanted Hyderabad to be a second capital.