Home Cities Hyderabad

61 per cent of women inmates in Hyderabad's Chanchalguda prison jailed for dowry-linked crimes

The inmates told the researchers that due to their low economic conditions they had forced their daughters-in-law to bring dowries.

Published: 19th November 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

anti-Dowry protest

A woman protesting against the misuse of anti-dowry laws

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A majority of women prisoners, who were lodged at Chanchalguda prison, are there due to dowry-related crime cases, finds a survey conducted by a scholar of the Department of Sociology of Kakatiya University, Warangal.

The study is titled "Socio-Demographic, Economic and Crime Profile of Women Prisons - A Sociological Study of Chanchalguda Prison, Hyderabad".  In this study,  surveyors obtained responses from 217 women prisoners which, revealed that 61.29 per cent of them were imprisoned due to dowry-related murder cases.

The study found that 96 per cent of them were below the monthly income of Rs 10,000. The inmates told the researchers that due to their low economic conditions they had forced their daughters-in-law to bring dowries. They demanded dowry to start a business or buy some land for survival.

It was found that lack of education is one of the key factors for criminogenic behaviour amongst the inmates. Most of the women offenders were not professionally educated and prone to commit crimes to make money.

Astonishingly, 72.35 per cent of women prisoners were illiterate, and 25.79 per cent  studied less than class 10. Due to a low economic condition sometimes they get sexually abused, the study pointed out. "Our interaction with those prisoners revealed that most of them were not in a position to get a lawyer because of financial crises. They have no other option but to depend on government lawyers for justice," said Dr A Ramesh, the researcher.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chanchalguda prison Kakatiya University Telangana dowry cases Dowry cases jail
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp