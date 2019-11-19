Hyderabad citizens asked to approach cops before booking function halls

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Next time, when you are reserving a hall to celebrate functions, police suggest that you enquire with them to know about the condition of the structure. They would then check the function hall’s standards and suggest precautions, if needed.

Following Pearl Garden function hall’s wall collapse mishap, that killed five persons in Amberpet, the police have taken a serious note in preventing untoward incidents.

The GHMC officials are also keeping a tight vigil on construction and on issuing approvals of function halls in the city. A senior police officer said that at the time of wedding functions, the organisers or family members never take permission for conducting processions, bursting crackers or on using DJs.

For instance, one S Geeta lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police stating that the Kings Palace function hall located at Gudimalkapur allowed the event organisers to play DJs even though the Supreme Court has ordered against sound pollution and bursting of crackers at night.

The Asifnagar police then swung into action and stopped the music. The function hall’s owner was warned and asked to submit a consent letter to the police.

The Law and Order police would also coordinate with the city traffic police in collecting details of function halls and their owners. Meanwhile, Amberpet Inspector B Mohan Kumar said that the Pearl Garden function Hall’s owner Harshad, who was booked under several cases for causing mishap, is still absconding.