Hyderabad man resorts to stealing on buses to clear debts, arrested

A year ago, the accused had met with an accident and had to undergo a surgery due to which he thad to take loans to meet expenses.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The burden of debts allegedly forced a 44-year-old man to steal laptops from passengers travelling in intercity private buses. The KPHB police arrested the accused Kusuma Paul Raj and recovered 10 laptops from his possession.

Investigation into a case where a laptop, mobile phone and wristwatch were stolen from a techie, led police to the accused. Inquiries revealed that Paul Raj worked as a DTP operator in Rajahmundry. A year ago, he met with an accident and underwent a surgery, due to which he was bedridden for more than three months.

For his medical expenses and other expenses after his treatment, he had borrowed money from different persons. As Paul Raj was bedridden for a long time, he was unable to clear the debts. Moreover, due to the effect of the injury, he could not work like before, and he resorted to stealing to run his family.

DCP Madhapur A Venkateswar Rao said that five cases were registered at KPHB, one each at SR Nagar and Visakhaptnam, and three more cases are detected with the arrest.

