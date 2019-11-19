Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad needs 9,000 public toilets, but has just 360

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has not built toilets in one year, officials blamed space crunch within the city for the same.

Published: 19th November 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

toilet, public toilets

For representational purposes ( Photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Novemeber 19 is observed as World Toilet Day. There is no better day to ask city officials how good Hyderabad is in terms of setting up and maintaining toilets in public places.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has often drawn flak for failing to build enough toilets for denizens in the twin cities. Ideally, there should be one public toilet for every kilometre stretch of road in the city, as per the norms of Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO), working under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Unfortunately, though Hyderabad has been termed as one of the best livable cities in the country, it lags behind when it comes to building public toilets for its citizens.

Greater Hyderabad has over 9,000 km of roads. In reality, the city does not have more than 360 public toilets as on date. These toilets were constructed over a year ago. This means that the GHMC has made no efforts in the last one year to construct additional public toilets. Even those that exist are in abysmal conditions -- they are either defunct, lacks maintenance, or has irregular water supply. As a result, people shudder to even think of going into them.

For the one crore population in Greater Hyderabad limits, city does not have more than 360 public toilets as against the required 9,000. As per the details, of the 360 public toilets, 230 belongs to Sulabh/BOT, 97 pre fabricated toilets, five Loo Cafes located mostly in Hitech city areas and 34 She Toilets.

Women most-affected

The male-female ratio for toilet availability should be 1:1 but there are hardly any toilets for women. Women face a lot of inconvenience because there are not enough toilets for them. Even if there are any public toilets for women across the city, they are in deplorable states. Further, these toilets are maintained by attendants who are mostly men.

Often, women find it uncomfortable to even use them.Admitting the there is a lack of public toilets in the city, GHMC officials told Express that corporation was finding it difficult to construct toilets due to non-availability space in the city.

Special cleanliness drive in 150 wards soon

HYDERABAD: The GHMC proposes to take up a 360-degree special cleanliness drive covering sanitation works in all 150 wards in the coming days, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said. Addressing the representatives of the RWS and Basti Committees, Mayor said the drive would involve the wings of  Sanitation, Engineering, Town planning, Entomology,Urban Biodiversity, Veterinary among others

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad public toilet Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad sanitation Public toilet
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp