Hyderabad sees its very own divas at Liva Miss Diva auditions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 70 Hyderabadi beauties got shortlisted for the Liva Miss Diva auditions held in the city on Sunday at Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli. The city auditions were judged by Mahekhanitha Murthy, winner of Mrs Planet 2014 which was held in Russia 2014.

The first Indian woman to win this title of Mrs Planet as well as the first runner up at Mrs Asia International India 2014 and Sridhar Rao,actor,super model, entrepreneur and a social influencer from Hyderabad. The chosen ones from Hyderabad and the remaining nine cities will clash in Mumbai for the final auditions and other sub-contests which shall culminate into thematic evenings.

The winner of the pageant will represent India at the Miss Universe 2020 and Liva Miss Diva Supranational 2020 will represent the country at the Miss Supranational 2020. Apart from the fame and glory, the winner also stands a chance to take home prizes in gifts, kind and prizes running up to Rs 10 lakh.