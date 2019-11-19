Teen kidnaps 7-year-old near Hyderabad, caught in three hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seven-year-old boy was kidnapped by a teenager at Meerpet on Sunday afternoon. The alleged kidnapper, a 17-year-old SSC student demanded Rs 3 lakh as ransom from the boy’s parents.

Based on technical details, police rescued the child and nabbed the teenager in less than three hours. The teen was planning to make easy money by kidnapping someone, and the victim was a random target, said police officials.

Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said while the boy’s father was in constant touch with the kidnapper, police teams tracked him. “The boy was rescued within three hours and was handed over safely to his parents,” he said. On Sunday afternoon, when the boy was playing near his home, the teenager was returning home after attending a special class at his school.