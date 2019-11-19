Home Cities Hyderabad

When Hyderabad orphans walked the ramp

Conceptualised by a handloom collective titled Weave Nation, the show titled Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin was to instill confidence in homemates of Cherish Foundation.

Published: 19th November 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defying all stereotypes of models, spirited boys and girls of Cherish Foundation, an oprhan home at Medipally in Uppal walked the ramp with attitude for an event on Sunday.

Conceptualised by a handloom collective titled Weave Nation in partnership with Cherish Foundation, Sri Dhanalakshmi Enterprise, PRCI Hyderabad and Lodge Keys No.297, the show titled Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin was to instill confidence in homemates of Cherish Foundation.

About 50 boys and girls in the age group of 8 to 25 years, some of them are working in some reputed IT companies, schools and organisations walked the ramp. Some of them are also Civil Service aspirants.

Fashion designer Hima Sailaja Theerdala of handloom brand Weave Nation designed the Ikkat and Mangalagiri collections woven by weavers from Pochampally and Koyyalguda. There was also a round titled I am where girl contestants impersonated famous people of the world.

Three boys from the home were felicitated for securing jobs in some reputed organisations. e man behind the success of these boys was also felicitated. Their success stories were celebrated.

