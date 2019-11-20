Home Cities Hyderabad

Build it like KSN Raju: Tips for prize-winning physique from Hyderabad's own champ

On days he is preparing for an event, KSN Raju wakes up at 5 am and has a protein shake and glutamine powder at 6 am and 12 egg whites, one egg yolk, 100 gm of oats and honey at 8 am.

Published: 20th November 2019 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

KSN Raju shows off his trophies, at Somajiguda on Tuesday

KSN Raju shows off his trophies, at Somajiguda on Tuesday| S Senbagapandiyan

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  What do actors Manchu Manoj, Ravi Teja and Navdeep have in common? They have all been trained by KSN Raju, a freelance trainer who has been in the fitness industry for the past 15 years.

Raju, who has won the title of Mr Telangana several times, added another feather to his cap by bagging silver in the 11th Mr World Competition conducted by World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) held at Jeju Island in South Korea from November 5 to 11.

He also won bronze at the 53rd Mr Asia Competition held by Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports  Federation (ABPF) in Indonesia in October this year.

When asked about his diet and exercise regimen, Raju gives a detailed picture of how he trains for an event. On a day, he takes 200-300 gm of protein split into six meals. Apart from this, he also takes in fixed quantities of carbohydrates, fats, and vegetables for fibre.

On days he is preparing for an event, he wakes up at 5 am and has a protein shake and glutamine powder at 6 am. After two hours, he eats 12 egg whites, one egg yolk, 100 gm of oats and honey, along with 12-15 almonds.

Then he goes to gym and trains for two hours, during which he mainly does strengthening exercises. He eats lunch at 1:30 pm which consists of boiled chicken (250 gm), brown rice and mixed vegetables. After taking some rest, Raju then has 12 egg whites and sweet potato at 4 pm.

This is followed by another rigorous two hours at the gym during which he focuses on his abs and cardio exercises.Dinner generally features fish (250 gm) and mixed vegetables. Just before going to bed at 10:30 am, the body builder drinks another protein shake.

At 50, Raju is touching new milestones without facing any health issues. When asked if he has some wisdom to share with budding bodybuilders, Raju says: "Practice makes everyone perfect. Youngsters should not resort to steroids as short-cuts to beef up their bodies. They should consult an expert first before they chart out a regimen."

This Hyderabadi’s dream is to win gold for India in the next international tournament, but he laments that the lack of financial assistance is a big hurdle towards achieving that. “For my diet and supplements alone, I have to spend Rs 40,000 - Rs 50,000 per month. I have been shelling out everything from my own pocket with occasional help from my clients, but that is not enough. I request the government to support me.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mr Telangana KSN Raju Hyderabad fitness trainer 53rd Mr Asia Competition
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp