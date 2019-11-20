Build it like KSN Raju: Tips for prize-winning physique from Hyderabad's own champ

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : What do actors Manchu Manoj, Ravi Teja and Navdeep have in common? They have all been trained by KSN Raju, a freelance trainer who has been in the fitness industry for the past 15 years.

Raju, who has won the title of Mr Telangana several times, added another feather to his cap by bagging silver in the 11th Mr World Competition conducted by World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) held at Jeju Island in South Korea from November 5 to 11.

He also won bronze at the 53rd Mr Asia Competition held by Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (ABPF) in Indonesia in October this year.

When asked about his diet and exercise regimen, Raju gives a detailed picture of how he trains for an event. On a day, he takes 200-300 gm of protein split into six meals. Apart from this, he also takes in fixed quantities of carbohydrates, fats, and vegetables for fibre.

On days he is preparing for an event, he wakes up at 5 am and has a protein shake and glutamine powder at 6 am. After two hours, he eats 12 egg whites, one egg yolk, 100 gm of oats and honey, along with 12-15 almonds.

Then he goes to gym and trains for two hours, during which he mainly does strengthening exercises. He eats lunch at 1:30 pm which consists of boiled chicken (250 gm), brown rice and mixed vegetables. After taking some rest, Raju then has 12 egg whites and sweet potato at 4 pm.

This is followed by another rigorous two hours at the gym during which he focuses on his abs and cardio exercises.Dinner generally features fish (250 gm) and mixed vegetables. Just before going to bed at 10:30 am, the body builder drinks another protein shake.

At 50, Raju is touching new milestones without facing any health issues. When asked if he has some wisdom to share with budding bodybuilders, Raju says: "Practice makes everyone perfect. Youngsters should not resort to steroids as short-cuts to beef up their bodies. They should consult an expert first before they chart out a regimen."

This Hyderabadi’s dream is to win gold for India in the next international tournament, but he laments that the lack of financial assistance is a big hurdle towards achieving that. “For my diet and supplements alone, I have to spend Rs 40,000 - Rs 50,000 per month. I have been shelling out everything from my own pocket with occasional help from my clients, but that is not enough. I request the government to support me.”