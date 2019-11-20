Grama sabha meetings on Land Pooling Schemes on November 23 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) proposing to take up Land Pooling Schemes (LPS) in two places, HMDA is planning to conduct grama sabhas at Pratapsingaram village on November 23 at 9:30 am and another at Korremula village at 2 pm on the same day to explain the benefits and salient features of the land pooling scheme to the land owners and farmers.

The land pooling scheme is aimed to promote planned development in Hyderabad Metropolitan Region.

In this regard the land owners, farmers of the delineation area concerned were asked to attend the meetings on November 23 at the proposed venues.