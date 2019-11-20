Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's LB Nagar has a new landmark in 'Krushi Gardenia Premium Apartments'

The project launch is through the company’s associate Krushi Buildtech LLP and at Rock Town, LB Nagar.

Published: 20th November 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pranava Group Announced their east zone project which is Krushi Gardenia Premium Apartments. A gated community with 400 flats, it has high-end amenities and specifically major attractions like amphi theatre and home theatre in the star rated club house. The comfortable apartments with high-end amenities, is the first of its kind for the east zone of Hyderabad.

The project launch is through the company’s associate Krushi Buildtech LLP and at Rock Town, LB Nagar. It is located on a sprawling 5.5 acre space comprising eight towers and totalling 380 units with gardens all around.

The location is close to Rock Town Colony, LB Nagar. It is set to create benchmark amongst Gated communities in East Hyderabad. There is a Club House with a size of 20,000 sft that has all modern amenities to suit the modern lifestyle, according to a press release.

