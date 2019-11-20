Norwegian play ‘If Only Rosa Could Do Magic’ beckons Hyderabadis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year marks the 10th anniversary of Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival (HCTF), and features a Norwegian production as their curtain raiser, to be held at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, Jubilee Hills on November 28 at 6 pm. The event is being held in collaboration with ThinkArts International Festival for Young Audiences 2019.

The international production from Norway, titled ‘If Only Rosa Could Do Magic’ by Katja Lindeberg Productions is suitable for ages six onwards. Katja Brita Lindeberg was born in Trondheim where she now works as a performing artist and actress.

Katja produces and performs in her own productions. Katja’s performances are often highly interactive, with on-stage interaction between actors and audience. Through her art, she seeks to raise questions about social constructions and representation through the tragic and comic universe of the clown.

HCTF’s decade of drama will continue celebrations in December with a 10-day extravaganza. There will be multiple workshops for kids, teenagers, teachers as well as theatre professionals.In the production, Rosa has everything a child could dream of.

She has lots of toys, the loveliest hair, and as many sweets as she can eat, but she has no friends to play with and her parents are always away. So Rosa escapes to a dream world filled with dragons and frogs and parents who have all the time in the world to be with her.