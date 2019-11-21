Depressed over losing job, Hyderabad techie hangs herself

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old employee of a software company allegedly committed suicide at her hostel in Raidurgam here on Tuesday night as she was depressed over being sacked. The victim purportedly left a note expressing her wish that her organs be donated to the needy.

Pogaku Harini, a junior software developer at Golden Hills Capital India Private Limited, Madhapur, was reportedly issued a retrenchment notice by the company, saying that her contract would not be extended beyond November 30, her last working day as per the contract. She reportedly went into depression after getting the notice.

Techie was worried about future

"She went into depression after receiving the notice from her employer. Her family tried to console her during their recent interactions, but in vain," said S Ravinder, Raidurgam Inspector. Harini, who hailed from Mahbubnagar town, had been working with the firm for the past two-and-a-half years with a pay of over Rs 8 lakh per annum. She was worried about whether she would be able to get another job.

She is suspected to have taken the extreme step on Tuesday when she was alone in her hostel room after her roommates left for work. When her roommates returned, they found her hanging from the ceiling fan by a piece of cloth.The police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and handed over her mortal remains to her family after conducting a post-mortem examination.