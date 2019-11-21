Film festival in Hyderabad showcases rural issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) at Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, hosted the 4th National Film Festival on Rural Development on Wednesday. As a part of NIRDPR 61st Foundation Day, the event was an attempt to inspire young filmmakers to showcase their talent and promote films based on rural issues and document films on rural development.

Radhika Rastogi, IAS, Deputy Director General, NIRDPR said that movies have a strong impact on the viewers and can impart the knowledge among the people. “Films as a medium have massive outreach across the country. In India, movies are made in large numbers and even the Hollywood movies like Avatar and Matrix draw their ideas from Indian philosophy. Prizes were given under four categories.