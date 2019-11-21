Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation removes over 20,000 illegal hoardings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), under Defacement of Public and Private Properties Act, pulled down 20,234 unauthorised posters, banners and hoardings, in the city since Monday.

Viswajit Kampati, Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management, GHMC, said, “The corporation will not spare any unauthorised hoardings in the city. About 24 teams have been deployed to remove all kinds of illegal publicity material under a special drive, which started on November 18,” he said.

On Wednesday alone, 5,486 illegal hoardings have been removed from Raj Bhavan road, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Attapur, Malakpet, Uppal, LB Nagar, Habsiguda, OU Campus, Gachibowli, and near Shilparamam, he said.

