Hyderabad-based filmmaker to receive award for films on environment

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City filmmaker Anshul Sinha is on cloud nine as he is going to receive an award from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on November 30 for two short films highlighting environmental crisis.

Speaking about the films, Anshul says: “While A Silent Voice is about a 10-year-old specially-abled girl who makes an effort to save a lake outside her class room with the help of her drawing teacher, Waterman asks the question that if water were a person, would he like the way he is being treated by us?”.

The film Waterman shows the daily indiscriminate use of water, and how people are engaged in other tasks while water flows away from taps. It ends with the message: “Water comes from very far. Respect it.” This drama won eight international awards and was nominated in 15 international film festivals.

In A Silent Voice, a specially-abled girl takes it upon herself to clean a stinking, dying lake. She draws attention to the lake, located just outside her school, with the help of her arts teacher. The film makes a mention of Hussainsagar Lake in the end credits, and shows how it is the responsibility of each of us to save Hyderabad’s lakes. This film also received three international nominations. Anshul Sinha, a recipient of Pride of Telangana award, loves to explore the art of storytelling through visual media.