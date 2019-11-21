Hyderabadi man in Saudi Arabia shares tips on being an immigrant

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis going to Saudi Arabia can count on a friend from the city. And that’s Mohammed Riyazuddin from the Old City who works as a QA/QC Manager on a Aramco project in Khobar in the Middle Eastern country.

This 40-plusser with roots in Mahabubnagar who has managed to rise in professionally on his own steam says that he feels obligated to help others who visit Saudi Arabia. “Initially, newcomers to the country will need guidance, support and direction in many aspects such as accommodation, food and professional training.

They will also need to get acclimatised to the weather, local etiquette, geography, people, surroundings etc. I moved to Saudi Arabia in 1993 and started my career as an Auto Cad operator in Riyadh city. Those were trying times as there were fewer opportunities and more job hunters around. It took me two years to settle down and feed my family. That period has taught me many lessons and I want to make sure that when brothers and sisters from my city and country don’t have to go through these travails,” he says.

So for last decade or so, Riyazuddin is often the point of contact of hundreds of people from Telangana to help them settle down. Although he does not run any formal organisation, his contact reaches the people in need through word of mouth. From giving them necessary language training skills, directions from home to office/interview centre and back, notes and photo copies of useful contacts and other knowledge that necessary to get a job, he does it all.

He recalls how the library in his house was open to anyone who wanted to use the books while his wife, who loves to cook and feed people, would serve them hot Indian meals. “Many of them come back again after getting a job to bring packets of Kaju Katlis and other Indian sweets. They really remember the small help I have done for them,” he adds.

Riyazuddin also loves to host people during national festivals such as Independence Day and Republic Day in his home. That helps me fight home sickness,” he states. He also cautions people coming to the country against misinformation. “Till a few years ago, Indians could come to Saudi Arabia on Azaad visa and stay here till they landed a job. Now, this visa is no longer issued. So I want those looking at immigrating to this country to understand the rules and go through the right channels in order to stop getting cheated.” “Those who want to get in touch needs to get the word around in the Hyderabadi circles in Saudi Arabia and my contact is sure to come by,” he says.

