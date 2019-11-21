Improve your digital marketing skills with this summit in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to focus on engaging and learning from some of the brightest minds in digital media, a ‘Digital Marketing Summit’ is being held at 91Springboard, Kondapur on November 23, from 10 am onwards. The summit is expected to be attended by industry experts, SMEs, CMOs and freelancers from different domains.

The sessions include – marketing glossary quiz, business growth challenges pitch, panel discussion on ‘The New World of Marketing’ connecting with experts, understanding different industries and networking with entrepreneurs.For registrations, visit www.digitalmarketingsummit.in

