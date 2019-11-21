Man dies of heart attack in police station in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old man, who was called for an inquiry in connection with a complaint filed against him, died of a heart attack in the Narsingi police station on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sk Nayeemuddin.

Nayeemuddin and others were at loggerheads over a parcel of land in Narsingi. When the opposite party lodged a complaint against him, the police called him as part of the investigation. On Wednesday, minutes after their arrival at the police station, Nayeemuddin allegedly collapsed and his family members made efforts to revive him but he did not respond.