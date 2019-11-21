Sewage flowing into storm water drains in Hyderabad: Activist Lubna Sarwath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based activist Lubna Sarwath of ‘Save Our Urban Lakes’ wondered as to why the water board and GHMC were allowing for mix up of sewage lines and storm water drains in the city. She said in Gudimalkapur, the sewage water was flowing into storm water drains.

"I saw some workers entering a drain which was connected to a sewage line. On inquiry I was told by the workers that the GHMC had asked them to clear the storm water drains. By doing so, they are doing two crimes: one, manual scavenging and two sewage connected to storm drain," Sarwath said in a release.