South Central Railways requested to reopen Safilguda railway gate in Secunderabad

Closure of Safilguda railway station gate for the last three months citing repair work is another issue that is causing inconvenience to the commuters of Anandbagh, Malkajgiri, and Sainikpuri.

Published: 21st November 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The wait for the MMTS Phase II is affecting the residents of Bolarum, Malkajgiri, and Medchal in Secunderabad, more so because of the  ongoing RTC strike.  For long the residents have been demanding the government to start the proposed Phase II of the MMTS trains, which was scheduled to take off in December last year. Closure of Safilguda railway station gate for the last three months citing repair work is another issue that is causing inconvenience to the commuters of Anandbagh, Malkajgiri, and Sainikpuri. 

The United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations on Wednesday met South Central Railway General Manager  Gajanan Mallya and submitted a memorandum with 1,000 signatures seeking opening of Safilguda gate. 

"The pending work of  MMTS phase II is troubling commuters for years now.  Around one lakh employees working in HiTec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Manikonda have to travel a long distance every day to reach their work place," BT Srinivasan, general secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, told the SCR GM. "After hearing our plight, the GM told us that the work was pending as the State government is yet to provide funds to the RVNL authorities," Srinivas said. 

To complete the MMTS Phase II project, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the nodal railway agency undertaking the work, has to lay the second railway track between Bhudevinagar and Suchitra (on the Secunderabad Cantonment periphery) that will connect Moula Ali-Sanathnagar stretch.  

The South Central Railway had closed the Safilguda railway gate in  September for repair works. According to officials the gate was supposed to be re-opened by October 10, but was not opened till date. Due to the closing of the railway gate, around one lakh people residing in the adjoining areas, including Anandbagh, Malkajgiri and Sainikpuri, are being forced to take a detour to reach their destinations. 

The jammed arterial roads and lanes are forcing residents to snake their way past multitudes of vehicles to reach their homes or office. 

Comments

