Strokes and sweeps of art in Hyderabad

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing art exhibition at State Gallery of Art offers a peek into a bouquet of artworks, both paintings and sculptures. The show, titled ‘Intonations’ has on display 119 artworks by 58 artists in senior and upcoming categories. You find Thota Vaikuntam’s women of rural Telangana with their foreheads smeared with bright turmeric glowing against their honey-brown skin.

And then there is the signature black and white muted toned artworks by Sachin Jaltare with the occasional splash of red in between breaking the symphony of the tone. Other senior artists Fawad Tamkanat, Laxman Aelay and A Rajeshwara Rao among several others are part of the event. Fawad’s surreal structures capture the attention exactly the way they always have while the artist is in Singapore for participating in a prestigious art fair.

The art event is organised by Prem Vasu, an art curator who has started his artsy venture named Artdias which is an online venture for collectors of art. It’s been one year since it came up. Shares Prem, “You can call it an online art gallery. I have showcased works of both established and upcoming artists like Asit Kumar Patnaik, Sanjay Ashtaputre, Ramesh Gorjala, Appam Raghav, Stevan Gandhi among others. And believe this is the USP I offer.” He is a graphic designer who studied Mass Communication and Journalism from Osmania University.

Then how did art happen to him? He explains, “My father Agacharya was an artist. So you can say that’s how I developed affinity to art.” He paints occasionally but not often and is happy being in the role of a curator for now. This is his first curated exhibition and he wishes to curate more in the time to come.