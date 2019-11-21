Home Cities Hyderabad

UNICEF holds child rights workshop in Hyderabad

'The Convention on the Rights of the Child' orkshop was conducted as part of the 30 years of CRC celebrations and in continuance with UNICEF’s capacity building initiatives.

Speakers at UNICEF workshop held in Maulana Azad Urdu University (MANUU)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: UNICEF has been working for child rights over the past several years. The purpose of conducting the workshop on children’s rights in MANUU was to make journalism students responsible and sensitive towards the rights of children. These were the views expressed by Sonia Sarkar, Communication Officer (Media), UNICEF India, during the workshop.

United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Dept of MCJ conducted two days workshop ‘The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC)’. “As a part of the Global Rights Act, a healthy media could help governments in taking steps towards providing social and educational rights to the children in India”, she added.

The workshop was conducted as part of the 30 years of CRC celebrations and in continuance with UNICEF’s capacity building initiatives to instill child’s rights’ perspective in reporting among the academica and budding journalists. 

Prof Mohd Fariyad, Dept. of MCJ, MANUU while opening the discussion on the second day morning said that UNICEF has introduced tenets of the Child Rights Convention and gave brief explanation about the 54 articles under CRC with an emphasis on Youth Voices and Child Participation.Surindre Dhaleta, UNICEF officer in his address said that India ratified the convention in 1992 and since then has done much on this.

Journalist MH Ghazali spoke about ‘Children’s Participation in Child Rights’. He presented short films highlighting the dropout rates of Children in India and later had discussion with the participants regarding the message that emerged from videos. Tehseen Munawarspoke about the problems and prospects of Child rights to highlight the basic issues faced by children in India. A group workshop was also conducted by the trainers.

