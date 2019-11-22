Home Cities Hyderabad

After the death of Abu Bakr-al-Baghdadi, IS modules in Hyderabad keep low profile

However, agencies have kept a vigil on suspects based on inputs from intelligence and other agencies.

Published: 22nd November 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

ISIS-Baghdadi-AFP

Late Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (File Photo | AFP)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Islamic State’s (ISIS) modules and their contacts are maintaining a low profile following the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr-al- Baghdadi. Baghdadi allegedly committed suicide during a US special operation.

The monthly review reports say that the activity of ISIS contacts and suspects is nil. Different wings associated with the State and the central police agencies have found in their monthly reviews that there was no activity of ISIS sympathisers and modules, including contacts from the city and State after death of the ISIS chief. 

The agencies, however, have kept a vigil on suspects based on inputs from intelligence and other agencies. A senior officer, who is associated with a wing of anti-terrorism tracking details of suspects, said that following Baghdadi’s death, there was a tremendous change in circumstances prevailing within the online teams, and there was no sight of radicalising the youth for ISIS. 

“We have data on suspects, contacts based on the previous activities online and others who were rescued while they were trying to join ISIS. As far as new faces are concerned, there is no attempt by youth and the existing contacts to radicalise the youth,” one officer said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamic State ISIS modules ISIS Hyderabad module Abu Bakr al Baghdadi Baghdadi death
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp