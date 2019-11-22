After the death of Abu Bakr-al-Baghdadi, IS modules in Hyderabad keep low profile

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Islamic State’s (ISIS) modules and their contacts are maintaining a low profile following the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr-al- Baghdadi. Baghdadi allegedly committed suicide during a US special operation.

The monthly review reports say that the activity of ISIS contacts and suspects is nil. Different wings associated with the State and the central police agencies have found in their monthly reviews that there was no activity of ISIS sympathisers and modules, including contacts from the city and State after death of the ISIS chief.

The agencies, however, have kept a vigil on suspects based on inputs from intelligence and other agencies. A senior officer, who is associated with a wing of anti-terrorism tracking details of suspects, said that following Baghdadi’s death, there was a tremendous change in circumstances prevailing within the online teams, and there was no sight of radicalising the youth for ISIS.

“We have data on suspects, contacts based on the previous activities online and others who were rescued while they were trying to join ISIS. As far as new faces are concerned, there is no attempt by youth and the existing contacts to radicalise the youth,” one officer said.