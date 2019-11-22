Couple held in Hyderabad for online fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyber Crime Police on Thursday arrested the owner of Dealothon Online Private Ltd and his wife for duping several persons, including an Army sepoy by collecting huge sums on the pretext of offering cash return packages for purchasing their portal.

According to police, a case was recently registered regarding the suicide of an Army sepoy, Vilas Madhukar Sundarde. During verification of WhatsApp chats and mails sent by the sepoy, cops came to know that the sepoy was trapped by online fraudsters and lost Rs 90,000 and committed suicide over this. During probe, it was found that Dealthon and its owners were behind this.