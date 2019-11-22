Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority invites EoI for city’s master plan

S Bachanjeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the preparation of an integrated master plan, zonal development plan (ZDP), area development plan (ADP), and road development plan (RDP) for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to engage consultants and firms, for their expertise in preparing the same. With rapid growth, it has become essential to plan for the future and streamline the existing master plans of Hyderabad.

There is a need to remove the shortcomings of the current plans and demark areas for specific purposes. In this regard, the HMDA has invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) from experienced and reputed planning consultants and agencies that have the experience in preparation of master plans, ZDPs, ADPs, RDPs, etc., along with the collection of data pertaining to existing land use, base map preparation, and to formulate suitable proposals.

The firms should submit their application to the HMDA Office in Tarnaka by December 16. The selection of empanelment of consultants will be done after a technical evaluation. Work will be allotted based on the financial bids among empanelled consultants at the time of assigning projects or as decided by the HMDA. HMDA officials said that the consultants would be selected based on their expertise in preparation of various plans, including of projects over the last five years.

Other particulars like key professionals, technical team, organisational strengths, affiliations and other necessary equipment or instruments required for preparation of various plans will also be taken into consideration. A few years ago, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked officials of the municipal administration department to prepare a plan in a bid to develop Hyderabad as a ‘global city’.

At present, the HMDA jurisdiction is covered by different master plans and developmental plans which had been prepared at different points of time, in different formats, and on different platforms. The proposed master plan must aim to provide for seamless connectivity, using state of the art technology and best infrastructural development practices from around the world.