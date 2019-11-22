Home Cities Hyderabad

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao flags off eight new disaster response vehicles in Hyderabad

On the occasion, KT Rama Rao appreciated the lighting system which is included in the list of new equipments that have been added to the vehicle.

Published: 22nd November 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during the launching of eight new DRF vehicles in Hyderabad on Thursday

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during the launching of eight new DRF vehicles in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Thursday flagged off eight new vehicles for the Disaster Response Force (DRF) in Hyderabad. The new vehicles have been specially customised to facilitate the taking up of relief and rescue operations whenever any disaster strikes the city in future.

The vehicles are equipped with seven different tools and have boxes to store different items including medical kits, oxygen cylinder, gumboots, helmets, a generator, among others. During the launch, the minister interacted with the DRF team members and enquired on the usage of the advanced equipment included in the vehicles. 

On the occasion, KT Rama Rao appreciated the lighting system which is included in the list of new equipments that have been added to the vehicle. These lights can go up to 20 feet height and can throw light up to 500 metres. 

The minister also appreciated the efforts of GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing and stated that the DRF teams are playing a vital role in the safety and security of the citizens during emergencies. EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati and Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin also were present on the occasion.

MAUD minisiter reviews status of HMDA project

A meeting of HMDA officials held at the Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday discussed various measures that are being taken to develop and beautify Hussain Sagar, Durgam Cheruvu and Gandipet lakes. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao.

During the meeting, the minister approved the proposals of HMDA to build a park on the banks of Gandipet lake. He asked the officials to start the works immediately. He also instructed the officials to prepare proposals to build 40 km walking and cycling tracks around the lake

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Hyderabad DRF vehicles Disaster Response Force
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp