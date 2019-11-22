MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao flags off eight new disaster response vehicles in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Thursday flagged off eight new vehicles for the Disaster Response Force (DRF) in Hyderabad. The new vehicles have been specially customised to facilitate the taking up of relief and rescue operations whenever any disaster strikes the city in future.

The vehicles are equipped with seven different tools and have boxes to store different items including medical kits, oxygen cylinder, gumboots, helmets, a generator, among others. During the launch, the minister interacted with the DRF team members and enquired on the usage of the advanced equipment included in the vehicles.

On the occasion, KT Rama Rao appreciated the lighting system which is included in the list of new equipments that have been added to the vehicle. These lights can go up to 20 feet height and can throw light up to 500 metres.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing and stated that the DRF teams are playing a vital role in the safety and security of the citizens during emergencies. EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati and Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin also were present on the occasion.

MAUD minisiter reviews status of HMDA project

A meeting of HMDA officials held at the Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday discussed various measures that are being taken to develop and beautify Hussain Sagar, Durgam Cheruvu and Gandipet lakes. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao.

During the meeting, the minister approved the proposals of HMDA to build a park on the banks of Gandipet lake. He asked the officials to start the works immediately. He also instructed the officials to prepare proposals to build 40 km walking and cycling tracks around the lake