Standing panel approves Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s draft Budget

S Bachanjeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Standing Committee of the GHMC has approved the draft Budget for the year 2020-21 presented by the civic body authorities on Thursday. No major changes have been made to the draft Budget.

A special meeting convened by the committee on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, gave the green signal for the budget of Rs 5,380 crore. The last three GHMC draft budgets, namely of 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, were also passed the same way, without any major changes.

Apart from this, a separate budget for the major projects of other corporations assigned to the civic body, such as, Telangana Housing Corporation for the construction of 2BHK houses and Hyderabad Road Development Corp Ltd (HRDCL) for laying of roads to the tune of Rs 1,593 crore for next financial year has been okayed.

Generally, after going through budget proposals, the Standing Committee makes drastic changes and allocates more funds for various developmental works. This trend prevailed when the TDP and Congress party were in power. However, ever since the TRS came to power, the proposals submitted by the GHMC are being approved without much deliberation by the committee.

An MIM Standing Committee member told Express that they do not have much say in the budget; whatever be the proposal, they are suppose to pass it. Another member said that the proposals are unrealistic and has rosy projections. They say the government has not sanctioned a penny from the original estimate, let alone the revised one.