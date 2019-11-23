50-year-old held in Hyderabad for raping step-daughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old man working as a plumber was arrested at Mailardevpally on Friday, on charges of allegedly raping and assaulting his 14-year-old-step daughter a week ago.

Osman Ali told the girl’s mother that he will take the girl inside a room to warn her to stay away from bad company, and told the girl’s mother not to disturb them, even if she heard any noises. He then took the girl into the room and raped her. When she resisted, he beat her up severely, causing multiple injuries all over her body.

Osman has eight sons and three daughters from his first marriage, and three children from his second marriage with the victim’s mother. They are expecting their fourth child now.According to the police, the victim’s mother has four daughters from her first marriage, but after her husband left her, she married Osman, who was a divorcee.

While they were staying separately, her daughters were residing with their grandparents. A week ago, her second daughter came to them to meet her mother. As the girl’s mother was pregnant and was away from him, he took advantage of his step daughter’s presence at home. Later, after reaching grandparents’ place, the girl revealed about the incident to her elder sister and grandparents. They rushed her to a hospital.