Hitec City-Raidurgam stretch of Hyderabad metro to open on November 29

HYDERABAD: The much awaited Hitec City-Raidurgam stretch of Metro Rail Corridor-III would be inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on November 29.The Corridor III is about 28 km and it will connect the entire Nagole to Raidurgam via Hitec City.

The opening of this IT stretch would provide a major relief to a large number of employees working in IT companies. Metro officials are expecting the initial ridership on the route to be around 40,000 a day. Currently, the services on the route are being operated under ‘twin single line method’ as construction of reverse facility beyond Hitec City station in front of Cyber Towers and Hotel Trident is getting completed.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy on Friday inspected the stretch along with HMRL Chief Electrical Engineer DVS Raju, Chief Signalling and Telecom Engineer, SK Das, L&TMRHL Project Director, M P Naidu, L&TMRHL COO A K Saini and other senior engineers.Satisfied with the preparedness, Reddy stated that all the tests have been completed on this 1.5 km stretch. It is expected that Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Janak Kumar Garg would inspect the section on November 26 or 27.