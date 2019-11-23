Home Cities Hyderabad

Hitec City-Raidurgam stretch of Hyderabad metro to open on November 29

The opening of this IT stretch would provide a major relief to a large number of employees working in IT companies.

Published: 23rd November 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The much awaited Hitec City-Raidurgam stretch of Metro Rail Corridor-III would be inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao  and Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on November 29.The Corridor III is about 28 km and it will connect the entire Nagole to Raidurgam via Hitec City. 

The opening of this IT stretch would provide a major relief to a large number of employees working in IT companies. Metro officials are expecting the initial ridership on the route to be around 40,000 a day. Currently, the services on the route are being operated under ‘twin single line method’ as construction of reverse facility beyond Hitec City station in front of Cyber Towers and Hotel Trident is getting completed. 

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy on Friday inspected the stretch along with HMRL Chief Electrical Engineer DVS Raju, Chief Signalling and Telecom Engineer, SK Das, L&TMRHL Project Director, M P Naidu,  L&TMRHL COO A K Saini and other senior engineers.Satisfied with the preparedness, Reddy stated that all the tests have been completed on this 1.5 km stretch. It is expected that Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Janak Kumar Garg would inspect the section on November 26 or 27. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Hyderabad Metro Hitec City Raidurgam Hyderabad Metro Line 3
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp