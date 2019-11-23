Home Cities Hyderabad

Netizens cry foul over tree felling in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills

GHMC said that the trees were being removed or translocated to complete the road widening works and construction of ramp of an upcoming flyover in the area.

Published: 23rd November 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC workers cut trees on Road Number 45 at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Friday

GHMC workers cut trees on Road Number 45 at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Friday| S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close on the heels of the controversy over the felling of trees for road widening in Nallagandla, green activists raised a hue and cry on Twitter on Friday over the chopping of trees on Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills. The civil society organisation Citizens for Hyderabad posted a video clipping on social media of the felled trees in Jubilee Hills. 

In a reply to the post, GHMC Central Zone Commissioner Musharraf Faruqui said that the trees were being removed or translocated to complete the road widening works and construction of ramp of an upcoming flyover in the area. When contacted, Hyderabad District Forest Officer P Venkateshwarlu informed that the felling of trees in Jubilee Hills was being conducted after obtaining the necessary permission from Forest Department. 

An online petition is being circulated by Vata Foundation, demanding that the existing Tree Protection Committee (TPC) be dissolved. It has alleged that the TPC has been doling out permissions for felling of trees for various government projects like Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and Hyderabad Metro Rail. Speaking to Express, Venkateshwarlu said, “Anyone who has to cut more than five trees in GHMC limits has to first apply for permission with the TPC. Only after clearance is given can the trees be chopped.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jubilee Hills Hyderabad trees Tree felling Vata Foundation GHMC
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp