Retired engineer held in Hyderabad for duping youth on pretext of giving jobs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 67-year-old retired assistant divisional engineer was arrested on Friday for duping innocent youth on the pretext of providing jobs in TSSPDCL. The arrested has been identified as Gokul Shyam Sundar, who worked in Mamidipally, in RR district and a resident of Malakpet.

Following a notification from TSSPDCL for filling up vacancies, he hatched a plan to cheat the unemployed youth.

He used to introduce himself as former engineer of Transco, Shyam Sundar used to collect huge amounts from youth stating that he can arrange jobs for them.On a tip off, police arrested him and handed him over to Saifabad police for further action.