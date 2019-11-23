Stars show support for para-athletes in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A Solidarity Run and a Cycle Ride will be held on December 1 at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road in view of World Disability Day on December 3. This is a 5 km/10 Km run and a 10 km cycle ride with a few of India’s top para athletes and specially-abled persons. The event, organised by Aditya Mehta Foundation, will start at 6:30 am and the last date for registration is November 29.

It is free for people with disabilities. A road show, which was attended by celebrities and athletes, was held on Friday as a prelude to the run. Actors including Lakshmi Manchu and Lavanya Tripathi, and top para-athletes like S Balachandar and Gurlal Singh showed their support for the cause.

Around 10,000 persons are expected to run and ride on December 1 to support the cause and show solidarity and raise awareness for para-athletes.

The registration for the 5km and 10 km run/ride can be done on this link: http://bit.ly/DisabilityDay2019AMF