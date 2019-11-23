Two held for cricket betting in Hyderabad, Rs 1.70 lakhs seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons, who indulged in organising cricket betting were arrested by task force sleuths here on Friday. Police have seized Rs 1.70 lakh cash from the accused. The arrested are Manoj Kumar, 40 from Narayanguda and Yogesh Singh, 22 from Jummerath Bazar.

According to the police, Kumar indulged in betting to make easy and quick money, and worked with Yogesh Singh. During the Mzansi Super League 20-20 match between Ctown Vs Mandela, the accused Kumar and another bookie were receiving calls from punters and collecting betting amounts with the assistance of collection boy Yogesh.

On a tip-off, the police caught the accused red-handed when he was collecting betting money from punters.The accused were arrested and handed over to Abids police for taking further action.

