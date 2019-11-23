Upset over transfer, policeman attempts suicide near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over being transferred to a different police station, Assistant Sub Inspector K Narasimha allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze near Balapur police station on Friday. Narsimha, 54, climbed atop a water tank near the police station and immolated himself.

Other policemen rescued him and rushed him to hospital. A case of attempt to suicide (309 IPC) was registered against Narasimha at Balapur police station.

Rumours are going round that he took the step reportedly due to harassment from superiors, police said that Narasimha had abused patrolling staff at a function hall a week ago. On November 15 night, police received a complaint from locals about loud music being played at a function hall.

When the patrolling team went there, a youth identified as Sai told them that his father Narasimha is a police officer. Narasimha, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition then started abusing the patrolling staff.

When they started recording his act on their mobiles, he asked them to do whatever they want. A purported audio recording of this episode had gone viral on social media. The next day, the patrolling staff lodged a complaint against Narasimha, but the issue was later settled. However, the next day Narasimha was transferred and he had reported to duty at his new place of posting and attended duty for two days.

While police said that Narsimha was at fault for his transfer, his son Sai told the media that his father was being harassed by Inspector V Saidulu over certain issues at the police station. He said that the inspector hatched a plan to project him under bad light, with the help of a few constables. The commotion at the function hall was pre-planned, he alleged.

On Friday at around 2.30pm, he walked into Balapur police station, spoke to his old colleagues and rushed out. They found him climbing a water tank and tried to bring him down. Narasimha, meanwhile, immolated himself.

It may be mentioned here that V Saidulu had also attempted suicide, a day after he was suspended over graft allegations in 2015. He was reinstated and promoted only recently. Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat visited Narasimha at the hospital. Speaking to the media, Bhagwat said that his family has brought several issues surrounding the ASI’s suicide bid to his notice.