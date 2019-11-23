Home Cities Hyderabad

Upset over transfer, policeman attempts suicide near Hyderabad

Assistant Sub Inspector K Narasimha climbed atop a water tank near the Balapur police station and immolated himself.

Published: 23rd November 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

ASI K Narsimha, who allegedly immolated himself, rushed him to hospital

ASI K Narsimha, who allegedly immolated himself, rushed him to hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over being transferred to a different police station, Assistant Sub Inspector K Narasimha allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze near Balapur police station on Friday. Narsimha, 54, climbed atop a water tank near the police station and immolated himself.

Other policemen rescued him and rushed him to hospital. A case of attempt to suicide (309 IPC) was registered against Narasimha at Balapur police station. 

Rumours are going round that he took the step reportedly due to harassment from superiors, police said that Narasimha had abused patrolling staff at a function hall a week ago. On November 15 night, police received a complaint from locals about loud music being played at a function hall.

When the patrolling team went there, a youth identified as Sai told them that his father Narasimha is a police officer.  Narasimha, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition then started abusing the patrolling staff.  

When they started recording his act on their mobiles, he asked them to do whatever they want. A purported audio recording of this episode had gone viral on social media. The next day, the patrolling staff lodged a complaint against Narasimha, but the issue was later settled. However, the next day Narasimha was transferred and he had  reported to duty at his new place of posting and attended duty for two days.

While police said that Narsimha was at fault for his transfer, his son Sai told the media that his father was being harassed by Inspector V Saidulu over certain issues at the police station. He said that the inspector hatched a plan to project him under bad light, with the help of a few constables. The commotion at the function hall was pre-planned, he alleged.

On Friday at around 2.30pm, he walked into Balapur police station, spoke to his old colleagues and rushed out. They found him climbing a water tank and tried to bring him down. Narasimha, meanwhile, immolated himself. 

It may be mentioned here that V Saidulu had also attempted suicide, a day after he was suspended over graft allegations in 2015. He was reinstated and promoted only recently. Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat visited Narasimha at the hospital. Speaking to the media, Bhagwat said that his family has brought several issues surrounding the ASI’s suicide bid to his notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balapur police station Rachakonda Police Hyderabad cop suicide ASI K Narasimha
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp