46-year-old pastor brutally murdered by gang in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 46-year-old church pastor was brutally murdered by a gang of three persons at Kondapur late on Friday night.

The assailants stabbed the victim Satyanarayana Reddy with knives, killing him on the spot. Police suspect land disputes to be the motive behind the murder.

According to police, Reddy worked as a pastor at Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

He owned around 500 yards of land at Hafeezpet in the city, which he had converted into commercial spaces and rented them out.

On Friday he went to Hafeezpet to collect rents, and on his way back to Musheerabad on a bike, the offenders who were following him reportedly in a car intercepted him at Kondapur and stabbed him multiple times.

Inquiries revealed that Reddy had earlier filed a complaint with Miyapur police station over land disputes.