Book on Telangana's women enterpreneurs released

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A book chronicling the stories of 70 successful women entrepreneurs from the State was released on Saturday.

The book, ‘Herself - A Successful She’, has inspiring stories of first-generation women entrepreneurs who established their enterprises despite several adversities and challenges.

It was released by the Telangana chapter of Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India to commemorate its 15th Formation Day.

“The book showcases the hardwork and success of these women,” said Lalitha Aluri, COWE’s president.