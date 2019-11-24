Children’s play area opened at Dog Park in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A children’s play area and an open gym for adults in the vacant one-acre land available in the Dog Park near Jayabheri Enclave, Gachibowli, was inaugurated by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday in the presence of Chevella MP, Ranjit Reddy and Serilingampally zonal commissioner, Harichandana.

Spread over 7,000 square feet, the play area offers various fun and adventure facilities for children.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the park developed at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh, is first of its kind, which protects the children from being hurt.

The park is known for its unique offering of structured and unstructured play. Kids find it as a perfect avenue for game of hide and seek, climbing, scaling mounds, tunnelling, hopping, sliding, balancing, etc. In addition, dog park also provides an outdoor gymnasium.