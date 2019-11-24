Home Cities Hyderabad

Headmaster of Janet George Memorial Residential School held for raping class 9 student repeatedly

The victim stated that he used to do the same with the other students also.

HYDERABAD: A 51-year-old school headmaster of private boarding school was arrested by the Rachakonda SHE Teams in coordination with Abdullapurmet police for raping a Class IX  girl on Saturday.

The police also arrested the wife of the accused for physically abusing the girl.

The arrested persons were K Prasada Rao, headmaster of Janet George Memorial Residential School, Batasingaram and his wife K Saradhi.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl joined the school in Class IV and used to stay in the school hostel on the same premises. 

According to the police, when the girl was in Class VIII, while she was sleeping in the hostel room, Prasada Rao, used to rape her and sexually exploited her repeatedly.

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl left the school in June this year and mustered the courage to approach the police earlier this week.

The police booked a case and arrested the couple.

Meanwhile, Saradhi also used to harass the students by giving them domestic chores and used to beat them up, police said.

