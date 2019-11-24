Two held in Hyderabad for forging Army certificates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation conducted by Task Force sleuths and Army Intelligence officials on Saturday, two persons were arrested for allegedly preparing fake service certificates of CRPF and Army personnel.

They used duplicate rubber stamps, seals of CRPF commanding officers of Hyderabad and Rangareddy and Army officers of AOC Centre in Hyderabad, to make the certificates.

The arrested persons have been identified as K Naresh, 30, a loan agent and resident of Gunbazar in Rasoolpura, and L Chandra Shekar, 32, an owner of Smile Stone Cyber Café and resident of Kharkhana.

According to sources, a third accused, named J Praveen Kumar, is absconding.

According to police, Naresh, who was facing a financial crisis, hatched a plan to lure CRPF and Army personnel on the pretext of providing them bank loans.

Naresh procured documents of these personnel for ‘processing the loans’. Then he demanded their service certificates and their service certificates and demand extra money from them.